Recall alert: 5.9M French Presses recalled

Millions of French Presses are being recalled. The glass carafe can break.

Coffee aficionados, check your kitchen. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of millions of French Presses.

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The agency said Bodum has recalled its French Press coffee makers with removable 8-cup and 12-cup glass carafes.

The carafes can break if they’re damaged or cracked, including if you use a metal spoon to stir the coffee.

The recall affects the following models:

Bistro

Brazil

Caffettiera

Chambord

Crema

Java

Jesper

Kenya

They were sold nationwide by Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other home goods stores and coffee shops from 1974 to October 2026 for between $15 and $65.

There have been 70 reports of carafes breaking, with 48 reports of consumers being burned, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled French Press, do not use metal spoons or utensils to stir the coffee in the glass carafe. Contact Bodum to get a plastic stirring spoon and label.

For more information, contact Bodum USA at 888-879-8213, by email or online.

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