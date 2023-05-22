Recall alert: 668K Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrains recalled due to LATCH issues

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 668,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles. (D. Lentz/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and General Motors have announced the recall of more than 668,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles.

The four rear-seat lower child seat LATCH anchorage bars may have too much powder coating, the NHTSA said. That could prevent a child seat from being installed with the anchorage bars, causing the vehicles to not meet the requirements of federal child restraint car safety regulations.

The recall affects 2020-2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles.

Dealers will inspect the vehicle’s anchorage bars and remove and replace the finish as needed. The corrective measures will be done free of charge.

Owners are being told to use the vehicle’s seat belts to secure child seats until the anchors can be inspected and issues can be fixed, the NHTSA said.

Letters will be sent to owners of the affected vehicles late next month.

Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC’s customer service at 1-800-462-8782.

The company’s recall number for this issue is N232403240.

