Recall alert: 6K playpens sold on Amazon recalled for entrapment, suffocation hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said more than 6,000 playpens sold only on Amazon were recalled.

The CPSC said the Gimars Playpens pose an entrapment and suffocation hazard. The playpens have a basketball hoop accessory that could get stuck on a child’s head, or a child could get stuck beneath the mattress, suffocating him or her.

The following model numbers were part of the recall:

GWL-01

GWL-02

GWL-03

GWL-04

GWL-05

GWL-06

The playpens have labels with “Gimars Playpen with mat” on the top rail. “Gimars” is also printed on the top rail. They were made with gray fabric with white mesh sides and came with a mattress that had a road pattern on one side and animals on the other.

They were sold on Amazon from May 2023 through January 2024 for about $80, the CPSC said.

If you own the playpen, you should stop using it, take it apart and cut the fabric floor, mattress pad and basketball hoop into two pieces each. You will have to take photos of the destroyed items, and upload them either on an online form or send the company an email. The company is giving a full refund, the CPSC said.

For more information, you can contact Shenzhen Jingdu Technology either by email or online.

