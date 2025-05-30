Recall alert: Adult bed rails sold on Amazon, Walmart websites recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 94,800 adult bed rails because a person can become entrapped between the rail and mattress and could die by asphyxiation if they cannot get out.

The CPSC said the WeHwupe Adult Portable Bed Rails also do not have the warning labels required by federal regulations.

Two models have been recalled -- BRX-8002 and BRX-8003 -- and were sold online on Amazon.com and Walmart.com from September 2023 to January 2025 for between $33 and $43.

If you have the recalled bed rails, you should stop using them immediately and follow the following disposal steps:

Remove the rails.

Write RECALLED on the upper and bottom rails in permanent marker.

Cut the black fabric mesh bag and cut the black safety strap if there is one.

Write the buyer’s name on a piece of paper and place it next to the disassembled bed rail.

Take a photo of the disassembled device with the person’s name next to it and upload it to the recall website.

Dispose of the bed rail.

The company is providing a free replacement bed rail once the above steps are taken.

For more information, contact WeHwupe Store by phone at 888-438-3220 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email or online.

