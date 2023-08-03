Recall alert: Birth control pills recalled; FDA says medication may be ‘ineffective’

Birth control pills recalled FILE PHOTO: The US Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday that thousands of birth control pills have been recalled after testing showed that some of the tablets seemed to have lower effectiveness in preventing pregnancy. (areeya_ann/Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday that thousands of birth control pills have been recalled after testing showed that some of the tablets seemed to have lower effectiveness in preventing pregnancy.

The Tydemy birth control pills were recalled after the drug’s maker, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, found that two lots of the drug might have lower effectiveness.

“Lupin is recalling these two batches because if there were a significant reduction in the amount of inactive content (ascorbic acid), this could potentially impact the effectiveness of the product which could potentially result in unexpected pregnancy,” the company said.

The drugs, a prescription contraceptive that combines estrogen and progestin, were distributed nationwide to pharmacies and supermarkets from June 2022 through May 2023, according to the FDA.

Two lots that include 4,179 boxes are affected by the recall. That represents about 350,000 tablets.

The lot numbers of the affected boxes are listed on the FDA’s website.

People who are currently taking recalled lots of the drugs are urged to continue taking their pills but immediately seek out an alternative contraceptive from their doctor, the FDA advised.

There have been no reports of adverse events related to either recalled batches, the company said.

