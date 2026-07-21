Recall alert: Cetirizine Hydrochloride recalled over cross-contamination

Four lots of Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets have been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide recall of antihistamine medications.

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The agency said four lots of Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg produced by Unique Pharmaceuticals may be cross-contaminated with ranitidine, which is used to treat ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

People who are sensitive to ranitidine may experience low blood pressure (hypotension), shortness of breath (dyspnea), difficulty swallowing, throat edema, facial edema, itching, hives, and loss of consciousness. All can be life-threatening.

There have been no reports of adverse side effects in connection with the recall.

The recalled medication came in bottles of100 tablets with NDC: 16571-401-10, and was shipped nationwide to several wholesalers and retailers.

The following lot numbers and expiration dates are affected by the recall:

Lot: GY825029, expiration date: 10/2028

Lot: GY825030, expiration date: 10/2028

Lot: GY825031, expiration date: 10/2028

Lot: GY825032, expiration date: 10/2028

If you have questions, contact Rising Pharma Holdings by phone at 844-874-7464 or by email.

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