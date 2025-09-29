Recall alert: Cinnamon recalled over lead concerns

Cinnamon sold under the brand Wise Wife has been recalled because of elevated levels of lead.

The Food and Drug Administration said the ground cinnamon was sold at stores in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Ohio between Feb. 15, 2024, and June 28, 2025.

The cinnamon has UPC 0688474302853 on the back label of the 1.76oz. plastic jar.

No illnesses have been reported, but short-term exposure to lead may not show symptoms. The only indication may be an increased blood lead level.

Long exposure to lead can result in learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems in children.

For adults, high lead exposure can be indicated by kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive issues.

If you have the recalled cinnamon, you should return it to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, call 516-437-3782.

