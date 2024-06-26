Recall alert: FDA announces recall of smoked salmon over possible listeria contamination

Salmon recall: The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of the Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices due to possible listeria. (mubus - stock.adobe.com)

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of the Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices due to possible listeria.

The recalled items include the Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices -- Toast sized. The UPC code is 8 40137 10000 2. Package Size: 8.1 oz., according to the FDA. The affected items have a LOT 412 on it that can be found in the clear plastic window cut out on the front.

Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can lead to listeriosis, according to CBS News. It can last for a few days or multiple weeks depending on how severe the case is.

Some of the symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, while severe symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, according to CBS News.

“At Foppen Seafood, we operate to the highest standards of health, safety and quality control. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with Kroger and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure a swift resolution,” the company said in a statement, according to the FDA.

The recalled product was sold at Kroger and Payless grocery stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia, according to CBS News.

If you have an item affected by the recall, you should throw it out or get a return for a full refund or replacement at the location where you purchased it. It is recommended to not eat the item.

If you have any questions, you can contact Foppen Seafood office USA by calling 844-646-0928 24 hours a day or email supportQ1087@foppenseafood.com.

