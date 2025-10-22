Recall alert: Ford recalls 332K Mustangs over seat belt cable issue

Ford has recalled 332,778 Mustangs because of potential corrosion of the cars’ front seat belt pretensioner cables.

The cables may become corroded from water and road salt, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Dealers will inspect the seat belt anchor pretensioner assemblies and replace them if necessary. They will also remove a portion of the car’s carpet and underlayment that contacts the cables.

The company mailed letters this week to owners of the recalled Mustangs, alerting them to the issue. A second letter will be sent once the fix is available, the NHTSA said. That notification is expected in January.

For more information, owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S92. Owners can also search their vehicle’s vehicle identification number, or VIN, on NHTSA.gov.

