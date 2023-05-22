Recall alert: G-Supress DX Pediatric Drops Cough Suppressant recalled

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The FDA announced the recall of a single lot of G-Supress DX Pediatric Drops Cough Suppressant Expectorant Nasal Decongestant Cherry Flavor. (Kameleon007/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of a specific lot of over-the-counter G-Supress DX Pediatric Drops Cough Suppressant Expectorant Nasal Decongestant Cherry Flavor. It was only sent to Puerto Rico, officials said.

The medication was made by Novis PR LLC.

The lot contains the wrong product and could harm a patient, the FDA said.

Pharmacies contacted Novis alerting the company that the cartons of G-Supress actually contained Finafta Anesthetic/Analgesic Liquid, a medication that temporarily relieves mouth irritations and inflammation.

The anesthetic/analgesic contains 60% ethyl alcohol and 5% benzocaine.

The FDA warns against young children ingesting either ingredient.

“Infants and young children are at higher risk of developing alcohol toxicity, profound hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), coma, hypothermia (low body temperature), or death from ingesting even relatively small amounts of ethanol. Benzocaine can cause methemoglobinemia, a potentially life-threatening condition where too little oxygen is delivered to your cells,” the FDA said.

The only G-Supress DX Pediatric Drops Cough Suppressant Expectorant Nasal Decongestant Cherry Flavor is Lot D20911 with an expiration date of 10/25. It was only delivered to Puerto Rico.

So far there have not been any reports of injuries related to the product, the FDA reported.

If you have any questions, you can contact Novis at 787-767-2072 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

