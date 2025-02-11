Recall alert: GMC Sierra 1500s recalled; grille can fall off

FILE PHOTO: GM has recalled more than 70,000 GMC Sierra 1500s because of an issue with the grille's deflectors.

More than 70,000 GMC Sierra 1500s have been recalled because of an issue with the vehicle’s grille.

The attachments that hold the grill deflectors in place can break and allow the grille to fall off, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects 70,768 vehicles from the 2022 model year.

General Motors is still developing a remedy but owners should receive a letter in the mail alerting them to the recall after March 24, the NHTSA said.

You can call GM at 800-462-8782 for more information. The internal recall number is N242490120.

