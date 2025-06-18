Recall alert: Honda recalls 259K vehicles; brake pedal may shift

FILE PHOTO: Honda has recalled more than 259,000 vehicles over an issue with the brake pedal assembly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 259,000 Honda and Acura vehicles.

The agency said the brake pedal may shift out of position, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The pedal pivot pin was not secured correctly, allowing the pedal to move.

The following vehicles are being recalled

2021-2025 Acura TLX

2023-2025 Acura MDX

2023-2025 Honda Pilot

Dealers will inspect the assembly and, if needed, replace it for free.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after July 28, but can call Honda at 888-234-2138. The internal recall designators are FLX and XLY.

