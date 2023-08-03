Recall alert: Hyundai, Kia recall 92K cars, SUVs due to fire risk

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of about 90,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles, telling owners to park outside. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Hyundai and Kia have announced the recall of almost 92,000 vehicles, telling owners that they need to park them outside.

The Associated Press reported that an electronic control in an oil pump can overheat and cause a fire. A capacitor on a circuit board on the transmission’s oil pump may have been damaged by the supplier during manufacturing. The damaged capacitor may short-circuit.

The recall affects some of the following makes, models and production years:

2023 Hyundai Palisade

2024 Hyundai Palisade

2023 Hyundai Tucson

2023 Hyundai Sonata

2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Kona

2023 Kia Soul

2023 Kia Sportage

2023 Kia Seltos

2024 Kia Seltos

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by letter late next month and dealers will replace the oil pump controller if necessary.

Hyundai also told dealers to provide a rental vehicle to customers who are not comfortable driving the recalled vehicles, Reuters reported.

About 39,700 Kias and 52,000 Hyundai vehicles are part of the recalls.

If you have questions you can reach out to Hyundai at 855-371-9460 or Kia at 800-333-4542, the NHTSA said.

This isn’t the first time the carmakers had an issue that necessitated owners to park outside, CNN reported. In 2022, more than 250,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles were recalled over a trailer hitch wiring issue. In 2021, Kia owners were also to park outside because of a risk of fire from electronic circuits under the hood. The same year, Hyundai recalled 82,000 electric vehicles because of an issue with lithium-ion batteries that could spontaneously burn. In 2020, Kia warned that 295,000 vehicles could catch fire because of fuel leaks.

