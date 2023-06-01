Recall alert: Ice cream recalled after it was packaged in wrong container

Ice cream recalled The Tillamook County Creamery Association is recalling a limited quantity of family-size 1.5 gallon cartons of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream that was mistakenly packaged in a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a recall notice.

The Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream contains wheat and soy, which are not declared on the Chocolate Peanut Butter label.

The lot number for the ice cream that is being recalled is TL-41-80, and BB041324 — which means it has a best-by date of April 13, 2024 — is printed on the bottom of the carton.

No more than 1,440 cartons of the ice cream in question were distributed only in Safeway grocery stores in Washington and parts of northern Idaho.

Tillamook said that it became aware of the mislabeling issue when a consumer notified the company that Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream was found inside the Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton, according to the recall notice from the FDA.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Customers with a wheat or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and to dispose of the ice cream or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at hello@tillamook.com or 855-562-3568.

