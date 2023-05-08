Recall alert: Kia recalls 108K vehicles because of blank LCD displays

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 108,000 Kia vehicles have been recalled because of issues with their digital displays. (tomeng/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 108,000 Kia vehicles after reports that a digital display may be blank.

The NHTSA said the recall affects some 2023 Sportage, Sportage Hybrid, Sportage Plug-in Hybrid, Niro Hybrid, Niro Plug-in Hybrid, Soul, and Telluride vehicles.

The vehicles have a digital instrument cluster that contains a 4.2″ LCD screen.

When the vehicle is started the cluster may be blank.

Most of the Kias were produced from September 2022 through February 2023, according to NHTSA documentation.

To correct the issue, dealers will perform a software update free of charge.

Kia is expected to alert owners of the issue later this month. Owners may also contact Kia at 800-333-4542. The company’s recall number for this alert is SC270.

