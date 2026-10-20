Recall alert: Lidl recalls gelato over listeria concerns

Lidl US recalled its Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces because it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

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The recall affects a single lot — 085261 — with UPC 4 0564897 22458 and best by MAR/26/2028, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The gelato was sold between July 19 and Oct. 15 in stores in the following states:

Delaware

District of Columbia

Georgia

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

No illnesses have been reported, but if you have the recalled gelato, you should return it to Lidl for a full refund or throw it away, the FDA said.

For more information, call Lidl at 844-747-5435.

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