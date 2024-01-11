Recall alert: ‘Millions’ of furniture tip-over restraint kits recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of millions of furniture anchors because the zip tie that is part of the kit can become brittle or break.

>> Read more trending news

The kits were made by New Age Industries or New Age and came with a zip tie, two screws and two metal brackets.

The CPSC did not provide an exact number of kits that are under the recall other than to say “millions.”

They came with clothing storage units sold by dozens of companies:

American Drew

American Woodcrafters

Amini Innovation Corporation

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC

Aspenhome

Austin Group Furniture, LLC

Avalon International Inc., LLC

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Drew and Jonathan by Hooker Furnishings

Emery Park

FD Home Corp.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Furniture Values International, LLC

Homelegance USA, LLC

Hooker Furnishings

Kincaid Furniture

LC Direct Furniture

Legacy Classic/Modern Furniture

Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.

Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc.

New Classic Home Furnishings, Inc.

Parker House Furniture

Progressive Furniture

Pulaski Furniture

Riverside Furniture

Samuel Lawrence

Springhill Designs

Standard Furniture Manufacturing Co., LLC

Universal Furniture

Van Thiel & Co.

Vanguard Furniture Company

The units were made in Vietnam. There is a manufacture date on a sticker or stamped directly on the unit. The recall affects items made starting November 2019 or later.

The packaging has “Manufactured by New Age Industries” printed on it.

If the clothing storage unit has the correct date and if the kit has a plastic tie, contact Alliance4Safety for a replacement and keep children away from the unit until the kit is replaced, the CPSC reported.

For more information or to get your free replacement kit, call Alliance4Safety at 855-416-7370 or visit the group’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group