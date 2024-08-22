Recall alert: Solar meter recalled; can overheat, cause fire

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The CPSC announced the recall of 3,910 Siemens SolarReady Meter Combos. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 3,900 Siemens SolarReady Meter Combos.

A connection in the meters can overheat and cause a fire.

The meters have catalog numbers MC2442S1200SC and MC2442S1200FC. They were made from August 2021 through August 2022. The catalog number and date stamp can be found inside the meter’s front panel.

The meter connects the utility power supply, rooftop solar system and main electrical panel, the CPSC said.

If you have a Siemens SolarReady Meter Combo, contact the company at 800-756-6996 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also contact the company via email or its website.

The company will have an inspection done and will repair or replace the meter if needed.

The meters were sold from August 2021 through April 2024 for between $640 and $990.

