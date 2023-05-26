Recall alert: Texas Pete hot sauce products mislabeled; has undeclared allergens

Texas Pete Hot Sauce A specific brand of Texas Pete hot sauce is being recalled because of a labeling error. (mphillips007/Getty Images)

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain soy that is not declared on the label, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

>> Read more trending news

While no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the sauce, the company is urging those with an allergy to soy not to eat it.

The recalled product is Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce packaged in a 12-ounce glass bottle. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 75500 10011 6.

The best if used by date is 120623T 065239.

The only product affected by this recall is the sauce with the specific best if used by date of December 6, 2023. That date is printed on the bottle cap.

According to the company, the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run.

This sauce was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

You can take the affected sauce back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

©2023 Cox Media Group