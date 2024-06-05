Recall alert: Toyota recalls more than 100,000 trucks, Lexus SUVs over debris in engine

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs that have the V35A six-cylinder engine.

Toyota recalls more than 102,000 vehicles FILE PHOTO: Toyota is recalling approximately 102,000 trucks and Lexus vehicles in the U.S. over debris in the engine potentially causing it to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday. ( Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Toyota is recalling approximately 102,000 trucks and Lexus vehicles in the U.S. over debris in the engine potentially causing it to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

Read more trending news

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs that have the V35A six-cylinder engine.

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, the company said, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, according to the NHTSA.

According to the NHTSA, a remedy was currently under development.

Toyota and Lexus vehicle owners can check their vehicle identification number at either the Toyota or Lexus recall page.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!