Recall alert: Travel bassinets recalled for fall hazard

Baberoad travel bassinet

Recall alert Beberoad travel bassinets are being recalled. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of Beberoad New Moon Travel Bassinets. The bassinets do not meet safety regulations.

The CPSC said the bassinets do not have a stand and can fall if they’re used on an elevated surface.

The recall involves 1,940 bassinets that were sold in several colors: dark gray, light gray, pink, purple, and sky blue. They can fold open and closed and have a mesh mosquito net that goes over the top.

They were model number TB999-1 which can be found along with the model name and manufacture date on a tag on the bottom of the bassinet.

They were made on or after June 23, 2022, and were sold online at Beberoadbaby, Walmart or Amazon from December 2023 to June 2024 for between $50 and $73.

The CPSC said not to use them and to contact Beberoadlove for instructions on how to dispose of them and get a refund.

For more information contact the company by phone at 334-316-0066 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email or online.

