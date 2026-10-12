Recall alert: Volkswagen recalls more than 22.5K ID.4 electric vehicles

File photo. Volkswagen is recalling more than 22,500 of its ID.4 electric vehicles due to a battery issue that could cause fires.

Volkswagen is recalling approximately 22,524 ID.4 electric vehicles over concerns that a battery issue could cause fires.

The automaker is also cautioning owners that until a fix is implemented, they should only charge the vehicles up to 80%, according to a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

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The recall impacts Volkswagen ID.4 compact crossovers that were produced between Jan. 1, 2023, and Feb. 1, 2025, according to the NHTSA notice. Volkswagen added that the root cause of the defect was still unknown.

“However, in certain high-voltage batteries within the affected vehicle population, certain charging profiles combined with a state of charge over 80% may trigger thermal propagation within the high-voltage battery,” the recall notice stated. “Until the recall remedy has been performed, owners are advised to limit vehicle charging to 80%.”

Volkswagen said it was aware of 23 claims related to the issue in the United States between Jan. 18, 2024, and Aug. 7, 2026.

A reimbursement plan will not be offered under the recall because the affected vehicles are within the new vehicle limited warranty period, the NHTSA document stated.

Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall via letter beginning on Nov. 27. Vehicle identification numbers involved in the recall became searchable on the NHTSA website on Oct. 6.

Consumers with questions can contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298.

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