Recall alert: Wilcox Ice Cream recalls ice cream products

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of Wilcox Ice Cream products.

The ice cream could be contaminated with listeria. The contamination was found in one lot of Super Premium Mint Chip, the FDA said, but the company has recalled all products made within the same time period and same facility as the contaminated ice cream.

The following products have been recalled.

Wilcox Premium Ice Cream with Best By/Sell By dates of 9/14/24 to 11/14/24:

Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), 1.5 quart, UPC 04372600056

Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), quart, UPC 04372600086

Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), pint, UPC 04372600085

Wilcox Premium Vanilla, 4 oz. cup, UPC 0437260401

Wilcox Premium Chocolate, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600402

Wilcox Premium Coffee, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600403

Wilcox Premium Sea Salt Caramel, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600404

Wilcox Premium Maple Cream, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600405

Wilcox Premium Black Raspberry, 4 oz. cup, UPC 04372600406

Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), 3 gallon

Wilcox Premium Product line (all flavors), 1 gallon

Wilcox Super Premium Ice Cream with Best By/Sell By dates of 9/13/24 to 11/14/24″

Wilcox Super Premium Salted Caramel Brownie, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601520

Wilcox Super Premium Chocolate, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601502

Wilcox Super Premium Maple Cream, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601510

Wilcox Super Premium Maple Walnut, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601511

Wilcox Super Premium Mint Chunk, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601512

Wilcox Super Premium Super Java, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601516

Wilcox Super Premium Vanilla, 1.5 quart, UPC 04372601519

Wilcox Super Premium Chocolate, pint, UPC 04372601602

Wilcox Super Premium Maple Cream, pint, UPC 04372601610

Wilcox Super Premium Maple Walnut, pint, UPC 04372601611

Wilcox Super Premium Mint Chunk, pint, UPC 04372601612

Wilcox Super Premium Super Java, pint, UPC 04372601616

Wilcox Super Premium Vanilla, pint, UPC 04372601619

Wilcox Super Premium Salted Caramel Brownie, pint, UPC 04372601620

Wilcox Premium Yogurt with Best By/Sell By dates of 10/5/24, 10/6/24, 10/26/24, 10/27/24:

Wilcox Yogurt Vanilla, pint, UPC 04372600699

Wilcox Yogurt Maple Cream, pint, UPC 04372600698

Wilcox Yogurt Maple Cream, pint, UPC 04372600695

Wilcox Ice Cream Bars with Best By/Sell By dates of 9/15 to 11/14/24:

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Vanilla, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005041

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Black Raspberry, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005065

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Espresso, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005072

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Peanut Butter, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005089

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Maple Cream, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005096

Wilcox Ice Cream Bar (Dairy-Based) Pumpkin, 802 Bars, UPC 043726005010

Leonardo’s Gelato with Best By/Sell By dates of 8/28/24 to 11/14/24:

Leonardo’s Gelato Maple Gelato, pint, UPC 8 1643900055

Leonardo’s Gelato Sams Creamy Chocolate Chip, pint, UPC 8 1643900019

Leonardo’s Gelato Chocolate Gelato, pint, UPC 81643900005

Leonardo’s Gelato Salted Caramel Gelato, pint, UPC 04372601701

Leonardo’s Gelato Hazlenut Gelato, pint, UPC 04372601703

Leonardo’s Gelato Mint Chocolate Chip pint, UPC 8 1643900050

Leonardo’s Gelato Chocolate Gelato, 4 oz cup, UPC 81643900028

Leonardo’s Gelato Sam’s Chocolate Chip 4 oz cup, UPC 81643900040

Leonardo’s Gelato VT Maple Gelato, 4 oz cup, UPC 81643900056

Leonardo’s Gelato VT Mint Chocolate Chip, 4 oz cup, UPC 81643900041

Wilcox’s Plant-Based Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with Best By/Sell By date of 9/18/24:

Wilcox’s Non Dairy Plant Based Chocolate Flavor, pint and gallons, UPC 04372600420

The products were sold in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York.

If you have the ice cream or gelato you are being told not to eat it, take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best by date and email Wilcox Ice Cream for a credit. Send the company the photos, how much was purchased, where it was purchased from and your full name, address and telephone number, the FDA said.

