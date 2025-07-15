Recall alert: YoCrunch yogurt recalled due to choking hazard

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of YoCrunch because there could be plastic pieces in the dome topper, posing a potential choking hazard.

The recall applies to all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch currently on the market, the FDA said. The plastic pieces, which may have sharp edges and measure between 7 mm and 25 mm long, may be in the container’s plastic dome topper.

The recall was initiated on July 11 and the YoCrunch’s parent company, Danone U.S. is working with retailers to get the recalled yogurt off store shelves. The yogurt was sold at stores nationwide.

The list of yogurts with their expiration dates can be found here or below:

YoCrunch Strawberry w/ granola, 6 oz, UPC 46675000105

Expiration dates:

2025.07.07

2025.07.12

2025.07.26

2025.08.03

2025.08.08

2025.08.19

2025.08.22

2025.08.30

2025.09.04

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ M&Ms, 6 oz., UPC 46675000792

Expiration dates:

2025.07.11

2025.07.14

2025.07.25

2025.08.07

2025.08.11

2025.08.22

2025.08.26

2025.09.03

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Oreo, 6 oz., UPC 46675000808

Expiration dates:

2025.07.11

2025.07.14

2025.07.24

2025.07.25

2025.08.06

2025.08.11

2025.08.21

2025.08.26

2025.09.03

YoCrunch Strawberry w/M&Ms, 6 oz., UPC 46675000839

Expiration dates:

2025.07.12

2025.07.25

2025.08.07

2025.08.22

2025.09.04

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Snickers, 6 oz., UPC 46675001126

Expiration dates:

2025.07.10

2025.07.24

2025.08.06

2025.08.21

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Twix, 6 oz., UPC 46675001133

Expiration dates:

2025.07.24

2025.08.07

2025.08.21

YoCrunch Strawberry w/ M&Ms multi 4 x 4 oz., UPC 46675013129

Expiration dates:

2025.07.08

2025.07.12

2025.07.13

2025.07.17

2025.07.18

2025.07.26

2025.07.27

2025.08.02

2025.08.03

2025.08.09

2025.08.11

2025.08.12

2025.08.13

2025.08.15

2025.08.16

2025.08.23

2025.08.24

2025.08.29

2025.08.30

2025.08.31

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ cookie dough, 4 x 4oz., UPC 46675013150

Expiration dates:

2025.07.17

2025.08.01

2025.08.13

2025.08.29

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Snicker pieces, 4 x 4oz., UPC 46675013266

Expiration dates:

2025.07.17

2025.08.01

2025.08.13

2025.09.01

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Twix, 4 x 4oz., UPC 46675013273

Expiration dates:

2025.07.17

2025.08.01

2025.08.14

2025.08.29

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Oreo, 4 x 4oz., UPC 46675013501

Expiration dates:

2025.07.13

2025.07.14

2025.07.20

2025.07.21

2025.07.24

2025.07.25

2025.07.26

2025.07.31

2025.08.01

2025.08.02

2025.08.08

2025.08.09

2025.08.10

2025.08.11

2025.08.15

2025.08.16

2025.08.23

2025.08.24

2025.08.25

2025.08.30

2025.08.31

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ M&Ms, 4 x 4oz., UPC 46675013518

Expiration dates:

2025.07.07

2025.07.09

2025.07.14

2025.07.15

2025.07.16

2025.07.17

2025.07.22

2025.07.23

2025.07.26

2025.07.27

2025.07.28

2025.08.02

2025.08.03

2025.08.05

2025.08.06

2025.08.07

2025.08.10

2025.08.13

2025.08.14

2025.08.16

2025.08.17

2025.08.18

2025.08.19

2025.08.20

2025.08.21

2025.08.22

2025.08.26

2025.08.27

2025.08.28

2025.08.29

2025.09.01

2025.09.02

2025.09.03

2025.09.04

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Oreo, 8 x 6 oz., UPC 46675014003

Expiration dates:

2025.07.12

2025.07.13

2025.07.14

2025.07.15

2025.07.16

2025.07.20

2025.07.21

2025.07.22

2025.07.23

2025.07.24

2025.07.25

2025.07.28

2025.08.02

2025.08.03

2025.08.04

2025.08.05

2025.08.06

2025.08.07

2025.08.10

2025.08.11

2025.08.12

2025.08.13

2025.08.14

2025.08.17

2025.08.18

2025.08.19

2025.08.20

2025.08.21

2025.08.22

2025.08.23

2025.08.25

2025.08.26

2025.08.27

2025.08.28

2025.08.29

2025.09.02

YoCrunch Strawberry, Raspberry w/ granola, 8 x 6 oz., UPC 46675014010

Expiration dates:

2025.07.26

2025.08.23

2025.08.30

YoCrunch Strawberry w/ M&Ms and Oreos, 8 x 6oz., UPC 46675026136

Expiration dates:

2025.07.22

2025.08.03

2025.08.19

2025.08.29

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Snickers and Twix, 8 x 6oz, UPC 46675026143

Expiration dates:

2025.07.14

2025.07.28

2025.08.11

2025.08.26

YoCrunch Vanilla w/ Oreo and M&Ms, 18 x 6oz. club pack, UPC 46675027010

Expiration dates:

2025.07.11

2025.07.19

2025.07.20

2025.07.26

2025.07.27

2025.07.28

2025.07.31

2025.08.01

2025.08.02

2025.08.08

2025.08.09

2025.08.16

2025.08.17

2025.08.23

2025.08.24

2025.08.25

2025.08.30

2025.08.31

If you have purchased YoCrunch, you should not eat it and contact the company’s Consumer Care Line at 877-344-4886, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET for information on how to get a refund.

