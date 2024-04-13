Remains found in burned vehicle believed to be woman who was carjacked, kidnapped in Florida Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas (Seminole County Sheriff's Office/Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to identify human remains to confirm if they belong to a woman who went missing during a carjacking in Seminole County, Florida.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a news conference Friday that a body was found in a car fire. The car that was on fire reportedly matched a vehicle in a carjacking which was a white Dodge Durango, according to WFTV.

Investigators have not yet positively identified the remains but are working to see if it is the woman who went missing after the carjacking, the news outlet reported.

The woman who went missing was identified by police as Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31. She was traveling from South to Central Florida. She arrived in the Orlando area around 2 p.m. and went to get gas at a Shell gas station. She then headed north and ended up reaching the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road, WFTV reported.

Cell phone video captured a green Acura driving behind her and hitting her car from behind. De Aguasvivas called her husband for help and he told her to stop. Officers believe that someone from the green Acura ended up in the car seat behind the driver’s seat.

Investigators say that an occupant of the Acura was holding an automatic handgun and had reportedly held it at De Aguasvivas, Lemma said, according to WFTV.

At gunpoint, De Aguasvivas drove through multiple counties until they got to Osceola County where the car was found on fire, the news outlet reported.

