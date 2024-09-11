Remembering 9/11 23 years later: Nation marks anniversary of terror attacks

Remembering 9/11 People visit the September 11 Memorial and Museum, which is located on the land where the Twin Towers once stood before they were destroyed in the attacks on September 11, 2001, on September 09, 2024, in New York City. New York City and the nation are preparing to mark the 23rd anniversary of the attacks, which killed nearly 3000 people and injured thousands more. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

It is hard to believe for those who lived through it, but it has been nearly a quarter of a century since America was attacked by terrorists who used three planes as weapons and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A fourth plane en route to Washington, D.C. was brought down in a field in Pennsylvania by the passengers on board Flight 93, who fought back against a group of hijackers.

As has been done every Sept. 11 for the past 22 years, the names of those killed in the attacks will be read at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, only pausing to mark six moments of silence — when each of the four planes crashed and twice when the Twin Towers fell.

As WCBS said the ceremony fulfills “a sacred promise to never forget.”

Update 10:03 a.m. ET, Sept: 11: A moment of silence was held to mark the time when Flight 93 slammed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Update 9:59 a.m. ET, Sept. 11: A moment of silence was held to mark the moment the South Tower fell. A similar moment was held at 9:30 a.m. marking the time when Flight 175 hit the building.

Update 9:37 a.m. ET, Sept. 11: A moment of silence was held to mark the time when Flight 77 hit the Pentagon. The ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown among the speakers, WRC reported. Earlier on Wednesday morning, the annual unfurling of an American flag occurred as the sun rose.

Update 9 a.m. ET, Sept. 11: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance are among the dignitaries at the New York Ceremony, CSPAN shared on X.com. Harris and Trump, separated by Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, stood near each other less than 12 hours after the two presidential contenders faced off during a debate Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Update 8:46 a.m. ET, Sept. 11: The ceremony at Ground Zero has begun.

Original report: In addition to the victims of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and those on board Flight 93, the names of those killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing will also be read. In all, there will be 2,983 names said aloud as done every year.

The moments of silence will be:

8:46 a.m. when Flight 11 hit the North Tower.

9:03 a.m. when Flight 175 hit the South Tower.

9:37 a.m. when Flight 77 hit the Pentagon.

9:59 a.m. when the South Tower fell.

10:03 a.m. when Fight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

10:28 a.m. when the North Tower fell.

Dignitaries will appear at the ceremonies. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Lower Manhattan. Former President Donald Trump and his Vice Presidential running mate JD Vance are also in New York City for the anniversary.

All four will be at a service at Memorial Plaza, NBC News reported.

Biden, Harris and Trump will also travel to Shanksville. The current president and vice president will participate in a wreath laying at the Flight 93 memorial before going to a wreath laying at the Pentagon later in the afternoon, CNN reported.

Not appearing at the three 9/11 memorial sites will be Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris’ vice presidential running mate will mark the anniversary in Minnesota, NBC News reported.

