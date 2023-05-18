Report: 8-year-old girl dies in U.S. border custody

8-year-old migrant dies in US custody CIUDAD ACUNA, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. Border Patrol agents watch from their vehicles as migrants cross from a camp in Del Rio, Texas to go get food supplies on September 22, 2021 as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. U.S. immigration authorities have been deporting planeloads of migrants directly to Haiti, and others are reportedly being released into the United States to follow their asylum claims. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images /Getty Images)

An 8-year-old girl died while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody in Texas, according to CBP authorities, according to The Washington Post.

The child died while she and her family were in U.S. custody at the Harlingen, Texas, border facility, CBP said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Emergency Medical Services were called to the station and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” the brief statement said.

The child was not identified, nor did authorities say what her family’s country of origin is or when they enter U.S. custody.

“Consistent with CBP protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an investigation of the incident,” the CBP statement read. “The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified. Additional information will be made available in accordance with CBP’s policy regarding deaths in custody.”

The girl died a week after a 17-year-old Honduran migrant Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, died while in U.S. custody.

Espinoza, who was unaccompanied, was pronounced dead on May 10 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Fla., where he was after he was found unconscious at a local shelter.