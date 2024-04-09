Report: Charlotte Hornets to interview Lindsey Harding for head coaching job

Lindsey Harding: The No. 1 pick in the 2007 WNBA draft and coach for Sacramento's G League team is a candidate for the head coaching job with the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. (Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty Images)

Lindsey Harding, coach for the Sacramento Kings’ G League team, is expected to interview for the head coaching job of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, according to a published report.

>> Read more trending news

ESPN, quoting anonymous sources, said that Harding, the coach of the Stockton Kings, is in the mix for the job and that the Hornets had been granted permission on Monday. If hired, Harding, 39, would become the first woman named head coach of an NBA team, according to The Athletic.

Becky Hammon became the first woman to be the head coach in an NBA game when San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich was ejected against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 30, 2020, the sports news outlet reported.

ESPN Sources: Charlotte has been granted permission to interview Sacramento’s G League coach Lindsey Harding for head coaching opening. Harding - a former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick — was G League’s coach of the year for Stockton and advanced to Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/PlAYLhW70m — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2024

Charlotte will be looking for a replacement for Steve Clifford, who announced on April 3 that he will step down as head coach after the 2023-24 season, NBA.com reported. Clifford’s coaching contract expires at the end of this season and he will move into the front office.

Harding, who coached the Stockton Kings this season, was voted the 2024 G League Coach of the Year as she led her team to the Western Conference finals, ESPN reported.

Harding was the No. 1 pick of the Phoenix Mercury in the 2007 WNBA draft, The Athletic reported. Last season she became the only woman head coach in the G League when she debuted against the Santa Cruz Warriors in November 2023, according to the sports news website.

Harding played nine seasons in the WNBA before the Philadelphia 76ers as a development coach, ESPN reported.

Other candidates the Hornets have also reportedly received permission to interview include Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young, according to ESPN.

Harding has also coached the Mexican women’s national team since 2002, The Athletic reported. She previously served in the same role for South Sudan’s women’s team.

© 2024 Cox Media Group