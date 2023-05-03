Report: Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner, to divorce

Costner, wife getting divorce BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Actor Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the AARP The Magazine's 14th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 2, 2015. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing after nearly 19 years of marriage, a representative for the actor told CNN on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

Baumgartner, 49, a model and handbag designer, began dating Costner in 1998 before the two married in 2004. They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

For Costner, 68, the marriage was his second. He has four adult children from previous relationships.

The “Field of Dreams” actor has starred in “Yellowstone” for five seasons as the Dutton family patriarch John Dutton.