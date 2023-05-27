Report: Will Ferrell to play John Madden in upcoming film

Madden movie: Actor Will Ferrell is in talks to play Hall of Fame football coach and broadcaster John Madden, right, in an upcoming film. (Samir Hussein/WireImage; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Boom! Doink! Actor Will Ferrell is in talks to play iconic football coach and broadcaster John Madden in a feature film, according to a published report.

>> Read more trending news

Deadline reported on Friday that Ferrell, 55, has been tabbed to play the role of Madden, the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders who went on to a successful career as a television analyst.

Citing “multiple” anonymous sources, Deadline reported that the film, which is tentatively set to be called “Madden,” will be directed for Amazon/MGM by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch is expected to be an executive producer on the film. according to Sports Illustrated.

EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferrell is in early talks to star as the NFL’s John Madden in Madden, a new film to be directed for Amazon/MGM by David O. Russell, multiple sources tell Deadline https://t.co/yJMxNDhX5O — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 26, 2023

Amazon had no comment, Deadline reported.

Madden died on Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 85. He led the Raiders to seven AFC title games and won Super Bowl XI in January 1977, compiling a 103-32-7 record from 1969 to 1978, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Despite his success on the field, it was Madden’s enthusiastic antics as a football broadcaster that endeared him to NFL audiences. He called 11 Super Bowls with four different networks, first with Pat Summerall and the last three with Al Michaels, Sports Illustrated reported.

He also became a pitchman for beer and hardware stores, and became the face of EA Sports’ “Madden: NFL Football” video games.

Russell is known for his directing work on “American Hustle“ (2013), “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “Amsterdam” (2022), according to CBS Sports.

Ferrell has most recently been seen in the holiday musical comedy “Spirited” and the miniseries “The Shrink Next Door,” according to Deadline. He plays a Mattel CEO in “Barbie,” which will be released next month.

Ferrell is no stranger to sports movies, starring in “Talladega Nights” (2006), “Kicking & Screaming” (2005), “Semi-Pro” (2008) and “Blades of Glory” (2006), Sports Illustrated reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group