Richmond shooting: 7 injured after high school graduation ceremony

Richmond shooting: File photo. Police are investigation after a shooting was reported at a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia. (Silas Stein/Picture alliance via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven people were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting that took place after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, police said.

>> Read more trending news

During a news conference on Tuesday night, Richmond interim police Chief Rick Edwards said that three of the people wounded had injuries that were considered to be life-threatening.

WRIC-TV reported that the shooting occurred at the Altria Theater during a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

In addition to the wounded victims, police said that two people were injured while falling, one person was hit by a vehicle and three people transported themselves to an area hospital for “anxiety,” according to the television station.

Edwards added that two people were taken into custody, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. He said that there was no threat to the community.

“I want to begin by providing prayers for families involved here not just to those that may have been victims but to those children, children involved at a graduation so words that come to mind is that this is tragic but also traumatic because this is their graduation event,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said during the news conference.

The shooting, at about 5 p.m. EDT, was confirmed to WRIC by Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young..

According to a tweet from the Richmond Police Department, “multiple injuries” were reported but there was “no immediate threat” to the public.

RPD is on scene for a shooting located at Laurel Street and Franklin Street. Multiple injuries reported. There is no immediate threat to the public.

Briefing to follow. Avoid the area.



Follow our page for the latest updates on this incident. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 6, 2023

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is near the campus at Virginia Commonwealth University, The Associated Press reported.

“My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted. “State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward.”

My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight. State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 6, 2023

All Richmond public school classes were canceled for Wednesday, the Times-Dispatch reported.