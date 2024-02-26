RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will leave post on March 8

Stepping down FILE PHOTO: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel delivers remarks before the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. McDaniel announced Monday that she will leave her position on March 8. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The chairperson of the Republican National Committee is stepping down after mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

>> Read more trending news

Ronna McDaniel announced she will leave her post as the head of the RNC on March 8, The Associated Press reported. It will be three days after Super Tuesday which is March 5.

“I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing,” she said in a statement. “The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.”

McDaniel is in her fourth term as the head of the RNC and had planned to serve until 2025, The Washington Post reported.

She had offered to step down earlier this month, once the South Carolina primary was held, CNN reported. The Palmetto State held its primary on Saturday with Trump overwhelmingly beating former U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state, the AP reported. He has won every primary and caucus since voting for delegates began in January.

Trump, who initially supported McDaniel, but then changed to the party’s grassroots position, said that changes were coming and that he lost faith in her service, the newspaper reported.

He also has said that the RNC under McDaniel’s control should have done more for him, including getting him better lawyers while he fights legal battles over his false claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election, CNN reported.

The former president and presumptive nominee is pushing for North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to take over for McDaniel on the national level while Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump would serve as co-chair of the party.

McDaniel is the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

©2024 Cox Media Group