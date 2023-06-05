Robert Hanssen, FBI agent convicted as Russian spy, dead at 79

Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was convicted of spying for Moscow during and after the Cold War, was found dead in his prison cell on Monday. He was 79.

Hanssen, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2002, was discovered in his cell in a federal prison in Florence, Colorado, The New York Times reported.

He had been at the federal prison since July 17, 2002, according to CNN.

“On Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 6:55 am, inmate Robert Hanssen was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary Florence ADMAX in Florence, Colorado,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release. “Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued.”

