Robots sat in stands at Chargers-Dolphins game to promote upcoming film SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Chargers v. Dolphins (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Did you see them? During Sunday’s season opener between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, some artificial intelligence robots joined the crowd at SoFi’s stadium.

The robots were placed among fans to promote a new sci-fi film from 20th Century Studios called “The Creator,” according to KTLA. The film will be heading to theaters on Sept. 29.

“The Creator” is about a war between humans and an AI force that, according to USA Today, is threatening to end humanity.

The robots at Sunday’s game caused many fans to take double takes, according to the news outlet.

It is not the first time a major league sports stadium played host to a large-scale film promotion. In September 2022, actors from the film “Smile” wore masks right behind home plate at three Major League Baseball games, KTLA reported.

The Charges lost their season opener 36-34 to the Dolphins, according to the news station.

You can watch the full trailer for “The Creator” on 20th Century Studios.