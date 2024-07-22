Rolling Stone names its top 100 album covers

Dark Side of the Moon

Top 100 album covers Rolling Stone says "The Dark Side of the Moon" is among the top album covers ever made, but it isn't number one. (Blue - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

There are just some album covers that are so iconic that music fans of almost any age know the art just by looking at it.

Rolling Stone has come up with a list of old and new covers that illustrate how they can become an obsession.

The publication credited The Beatles “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album with revolutionizing the art of the cover, listing it among the Top 100 covers of all time. The album, however, didn’t crack the Top 10, coming in at No. 14 while the band’s “White Album” was No. 23.

SZA’s “SOS” released in 2022 was No. 26 and is one of the newer albums.

The newest, however, was Offset’s “Set It Off” which was number 95 and came out last year.

Beyoncé's “Lemonade” from 2016 was No. 15. While Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” was No. 93.

To see the complete list, visit Rolling Stone, but here are the Top 10:

1. Joy Division “Unknown Pleasures” (1979)

2. The Beatles, “Abbey Road” (1969)

3. Sly and the Family Stone, “There’s a Riot Goin’ On” (1971)

4. Pink Floyd, “The Dark Side of the Moon” (1973)

5. The Notorious B.I.G., “Ready to Die” (1994)

6. Patti Smith, “Horses” (1975)

7. Funkadelic, “Maggot Brain” (1971)

8. The Clash, “London Calling” (1979)

9. Cyndi Lauper, “She’s So Unusual” (1983)

10. Nirvana, “Nevermind.”

