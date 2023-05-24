Ron DeSantis officially joins presidential race

Ron DeSantis Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday filed paperwork to officially establish his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race hours before he’s expected to announce his run in a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

>> Read more trending news

DeSantis filed papers with the Federal Election Commission ahead of his announcement, according to officials.

The Florida governor is expected to be the strongest rival facing former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are also among those vying for the nomination.

DeSantis is expected to officially announce his candidacy at a Twitter Spaces event scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, NBC News and Fox News reported on Tuesday.

In April, President Joe Biden announced he was seeking reelection.