Rookie officer wounded in bank mass shooting opens eyes for first time

Old National Bank shooting FILE PHOTO: Police tape surrounds the Old National Bank after a gunman opened fire on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. A gunman who was also confirmed dead at the scene opened fire inside the bank killing five people and wounding several others. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images) (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rookie Louisville police officer who was shot in the head during a mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10 has opened his eyes for the first time since that deadly day.

>> Read more trending news

The Louisville Metro Police Department said that Officer Nick Wilt made a “huge step forward” in his recovery, WLKY reported.

Wilt, who had been on the job for only a few days, was shot in the head when he responded to a shooting at the bank. Five bank employees were killed in the attack and several other people were hurt.

Louisville shooting: What we know about the victims

WDRB reported that Wilt was one of two officers who responded to the shooting. It was the fourth shift he had been on with the force.

He has been listed in critical condition since the April 10 shooting and had to undergo brain surgery.

Louisville shooting: Police release 911 calls

Wilt’s family made a statement shared by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, saying, “Nick is making progress and taking steps forward in his recovery. He’s fighting hard and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”

4/28/23 Update from Nick’s family: Nick is doing better each day and the medical team is making progress in getting him...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Friday, April 28, 2023

His doctors and nurses are also working on getting him off the machines that have helped him recover.

Image 1 of 15

Several dead in shooting at Louisville bank Crime scene tape cordons off a street as law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to initial reports, there are multiple casualties but the shooter is no longer a threat. (Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

Latest trending news:
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!