‘Rough month’: Carrot Top makes emotional return to stage

The redheaded comedian returned to the stage in Las Vegas on Monday.

LAS VEGAS — Carrot Top made an emotional return to the stage in front of a cheering audience on Monday in Las Vegas, a month after he was hospitalized.

The 61-year-old comedian, born Scott Christopher Thompson, was hospitalized after a suicide attempt on Sept. 18, People reported. He addressed the attempt in an Oct. 17 post on Instagram.

On Monday, the comedian walked out on stage to resume his residency at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where he has been a headliner since 2005, according to the magazine.

His return and the audience’s reaction were posted on X by Vital Vegas.

Following an extended ovation, Carrot Top handled his return to the stage with grace, humility and a smidge of irreverent humor. Pitch perfect. @RealCarrotTop @LuxorLV https://t.co/ikbWfq5wW1 — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) October 20, 2026

“I would have done this a long time ago if I could get this kind of love,” Carrot Top joked. “It’s an emotional night for everybody.

“It’s been a rough month. Trying to figure out what is appropriate for a night like tonight.”

Carrot Top had his big break during a 1991 appearance on Comic Strip Live followed by a performance on the talent competition show “Star Search,” E! News reported.

His big breakthrough came in 1992 when he appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

On Monday, the comedian confessed that he spent a month debating how to address his incident to a live audience.

“I don’t know what to talk about,” he said, according to People.

Then, a photo of an elephant in a red curly wig matching the comedian’s hair appeared on a screen behind him. It is his redheaded elephant in the room.

“My first time in my career, I have no idea,” he said, according to the magazine. “What is there to talk about, really?”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2026 Cox Media Group