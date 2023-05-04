Russia accuses the US of being behind the drone attack on the Kremlin

Russia blames US for Kremlin attack Russia on Thursday accused the U.S. of being behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin aimed at killing Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexander Hafemann/Getty Images)

Russia on Thursday accused the U.S. of being behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin aimed at killing Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters.

The accusation came a day after Russia said Ukraine was behind the alleged attack.

Russia provided no evidence that either the U.S. or Ukraine launched a drone attack that video appeared to show struck the dome of the Kremlin, The New York Times reported.

The video footage showed a flash after two flying objects appeared to hit the Senate Palace inside the Kremlin’s walls.

The Kremlin is accusing Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Russian President Putin after videos appear to show an explosion on a dome inside the Kremlin walls.



Ukraine President Zelenskyy said, “We don’t attack Putin or Moscow.”@KeirSimmons reports. pic.twitter.com/gDK8W3YYfp — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) May 3, 2023

“Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov added that the United States was “undoubtedly” behind the incident and said Washington often selected both the targets for Ukraine to attack and the means to attack them.

“This is also often dictated from across the ocean ... In Washington they must clearly understand that we know this,” Peskov said.

The White House denied Russia’s claims with national security spokesman John Kirby telling CNN Thursday the U.S. does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, nor does it advocate killing foreign leaders.