The Savannah Bananas announce world tour for 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Mat Wolf #29 of the Savannah Bananas pitches during their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Savannah Bananas announced their 2024 World Tour for 2024 on Friday.

Ladies, gentlemen, boys and girls, and Potassium Enthusiasts from around the world... this is the Greatest Tour Schedule in Sports,” the Savannah Bananas said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Savannah Bananas are “known for its quirky rules and viral dance moves,” according to WSB-TV.

“Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away the often criticized lulls and lengthy pauses typical of traditional baseball, delivering a high-octane and entertainment packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. Banana Ball has 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out,” the Savannah Bananas said on their website.

Here is the full list of cities where the world tour will head to next year:

  • Tampa Bay, Florida
  • Peoria, Arizona
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • Jacksonville, Florida
  • Houston, Texas
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Gwinnett, Georgia
  • Durham, North Carolina
  • Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Mesa, Arizona
  • Fresno, California
  • Sacramento, California
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Buffalo, New York
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Des Moines, Iowa
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Miami, Florida

Plus, the Savannah Bananas will be partnering with Norweigan Cruise Line for a Banana takeover called “Bananaland at Sea.” This will be Oct. 14 to 18, according to USA Today.

On their website, the Savannah Bananas said you can get tickets two months beforehand. First, you will need to join the Ticket Lottery List before Dec. 1. It does not guarantee you tickets but if you are selected randomly, you will be able to buy tickets.

More information about the Savannah Bananas or ticket information can be found on their website.

If you are unfamiliar with how Banana Ball works, here are the rules, according to WSB-TV.

