File photo. Scientists used the telescope to locate what is the oldest quasar on record.

Scientists have discovered a quasar located that formed within 630 million years of the Big Bang that formed the universe, according to a report released on Tuesday after a German-led team.

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The quasar’s formation is a record-setter, making it 40 million years older than the quasar the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope discovered in July, according to Popular Science.

“This time the leap in cosmic time is huge!” the European Southern Observatory’s Julien Wolf, who led the study, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “The previous two records each took us back by about 15 million years or less. This one takes us back by nearly 40 million years, the biggest advance in nearly a decade!”

The final results appear in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The new image the telescope captured of the quasar, now classified as J1504+6252, is equivalent to viewing it as it existed approximately 13.1 billion years ago, Popular Science reported. That was when the universe was only 5% of its current age.

Wolf and his team spotted the quasar while searching through millions of observations made by the Euclid telescope, the AP reported. Launched in 2023, the telescope is surveying galaxies to find out more information about the dark matter and dark energy that keeps the universe expanding.

Astronomers have nicknamed the quasar Dún Aonghasa to honor its age and location, Popular Science reported. The actual Dún Aonghasa is a prehistoric fort in Ireland on a cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Wolf’s findings were corroborated by the Hubble and Webb space telescopes, along with other observatories on and off Earth, according to the AP.

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