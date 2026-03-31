Seahawks to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2026; Patriots slated to appear in 2027

Sam Darnold and the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks will be featured on the HBO series this year,

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are set to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series this year, ESPN reported on Monday.

The New England Patriots, who lost to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, will be headline the 2027 version of the long-running series, which is produced by NFL Films.

It will be the first appearance for both franchises, and the first time since “Hard Knocks” debuted in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens that a defending Super Bowl champion will be the focus, ESPN reported.

The Seahawks will be featured on this summer’s Hard Knocks.



The Patriots will be featured on the 2027 summer Hard Knocks.



The two teams in this past season’s Super Bowl will take center stage again the next two summers. pic.twitter.com/oDrILZBgVc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2026

Typically, “Hard Knocks” focuses on a team that did not reach the playoffs in the previous NFL season, according to Bleacher Report.

The series highlights the personal and professional lives of players and coaches of the selected teams, KIRO reported.

Hard Knocks highlights the personal and professional lives of the players and coaches of the teams.

Announced tonight in a general session at the NFL Annual Meeting, per sources:



— Season 3 of “Quarterback” on Netflix returns in July



— 2026 Hard Knocks (Training Camp) on HBO: #Seahawks



— 2027 Hard Knocks (Training Camp) on HBO: #Patriots pic.twitter.com/WaOMCZFBpF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2026

The Seahawks, under third-year coach Mike Macdonald, will be aiming to become the latest NFL team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, ESPN reported. The last team to achieve that feat was the Chiefs, who won Super Bowls LVII and LVIII.

The Patriots were considered one of the NFL’s biggest surprises during the 2025 season, rebounding from a back-to-back 4-13 records in 2024 to reach Super Bowl LX under coach Mike Vrabel after posting a 14-3 regular-season mark in 2025.

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