Search is on: Company looks for 2023′s Gerber Baby

Do you have the cutest baby? One who can become the face of Gerber products?

The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby.

The baby product company is shaking things up, allowing parents to share their own baby photos during the 13th-anniversary contest, Gerber said in a news release.

“This year’s program honors the full-circle journey from baby to parent in a fun way, uniquely connecting parents with their little ones,” Angela Madlangbayan said.

Madlangbayan is the company’s vice president of marketing.

There are some rules: The baby must be between 0 and 48 months old and you have to enter a throwback of yourself, the company said.

The winner will receive $25,000 and Gerber is matching that amount with a donation to March of Dimes.

The baby will also be called the “Chief Growing Officer,” and will be featured on social media and marketing campaigns for the year. They’ll also get a new Gerber Childrenswear wardrobe, a year’s supply of Gerber products and other prizes from ezpz and BÉIS Travel, according to the news release.

The competition is open until 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 10 and you can enter at photosearch.gerber.com.