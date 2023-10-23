SeaWorld Orlando announces birth of 3 smalltooth sawfish pups

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announced the birth of three smalltooth sawfish pups last week, adding new members of an endangered species to the Central Florida theme park.

In a news release on Oct. 17, SeaWorld Orlando announced the births, which occurred on July 11. The newborns included two females and one male, and each measured approximately 2 feet in length, the release stated.

The park is the only aquarium in the United States with smalltooth sawfish and the second worldwide to have a successful birth, WFTV reported.

According to SeaWorld Orlando, smalltooth sawfish are critically endangered and the only species of sawfish to be found in the U.S.

Since their birth, the pups had a comprehensive examination and continue to receive regular checkups, the theme park said.

“The birth of smalltooth sawfish at SeaWorld Orlando marks a significant achievement, as we become the second aquarium globally to have this success,” Joseph Gaspard, SeaWorld Orlando’s vice president of zoological operations, said in a statement. “This is an extraordinary success in the realm of sawfish conservation, and it is our privilege to provide world-class care for this critically endangered species.

“The birth of these smalltooth pups allows for a greater understanding of how to turn the tide on the declining sawfish populations and spread the message of education to our millions of guests that visit each year.”

According to SeaWorld Orlando, smalltooth sawfish have a shark-like appearance but are categorized as rays. They have gills and mouths on their undersides. Smalltooth sawfish have 22 to 29 teeth on each side of their snout, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The aquatic animals live in tropical seas and estuaries in the Atlantic Ocean. They favor shallow coastal waters and can also be found occasionally in freshwater areas, particularly along the Florida coast, according to NOAA.

They were once found in the Gulf of Mexico from Texas to Florida and along the East Coast from the Sunshine State to North Carolina.