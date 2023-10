Sen. Robert Menendez FILE PHOTO: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) walks into the U.S. Capitol on September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Authorities accused Sen. Bob Menendez of acting as a foreign agent for Egypt for years in documents filed Thursday in court.

>> Read more trending news

Menendez acted as an agent for Egypt from January 2018 through at least June 2022, prosecutors said in a superseding indictment filed in court. For at least part of that time, he was serving as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations committee.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group