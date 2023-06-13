Sentencing for rapper Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion shooting moved to August

LOS ANGELES — Sentencing was delayed on Tuesday for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford accepted the defense’s request to delay Lanez’s sentencing until Aug. 7, KABC-TV reported. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for the 30-year-old Canadian rap star, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, according to the television station.

Lanez faces deportation to Canada.

Lanez faces deportation to Canada.

Herriford gave Lanez’s attorneys until Aug. 1 to prepare their sentencing recommendation, according to The Associated Press. Last month, the judge denied a motion by the defense for a new trial, the news organization reported.

In December 2022, a Los Angeles jury convicted Lanez on three charges connected to the shooting that injured Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Lanez faced charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, the AP reported.

During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion, 28, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, testified that Lanez told her to “dance, (expletive),’’ and shot her in the feet during a July 12, 2020, argument after a get-together at Kylie Jenner’s home, KABC reported. She testified that she did not doubt that Lanez fired the shots, alleging that he later offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the incident, according to the television station.

Megan Thee Stallion won a Grammy Award for best new artist in 2021. She is best known for her song “Savage,” as well as an appearance on Cardi B’s “WAP,” according to the AP.

