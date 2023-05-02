Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian reveal they are expecting second child

Serena Williams: Tennis great Serena Williams announced that she and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child. ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Tennis great Serena Williams on Monday revealed that she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child.

Williams, 41, made the announcement in an Instagram post before attending the 2023 Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. according to “Today,” this year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” a tribute to the German designer who died in 2019 at the age of 85.

The 23-time Grand Slam women’s singles champion also confirmed her pregnancy when she arrived at the Gala, “Today” reported.

“I’m doing good now,” Williams told La La Anthony during the Vogue livestream. “I can breathe.” Williams added that she could stop “hiding.”

Williams and Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, are already parents to 5-year-old Olympia, who was born in September 2017, ESPN reported. Williams won the Australian Open that year when she was 8 weeks pregnant, learning that she would have a baby just before the tournament began.

In August, Williams announced in an essay for Vogue that she would be “evolving away” from tennis and wanted to grow her family.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” Williams wrote, according to ESPN. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Williams’ last match was at the U.S. Open on Sept. 2, 2022, according to “Today.”

