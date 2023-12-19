‘She doesn’t have control over her muscles’: Celine Dion’s sister gives grim update

Health update FILE PHOTO: Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France. Her sister recently gave an update on the singer's health. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Celine Dion’s sister has given a grim update on the singer’s battle with stiff-person syndrome.

Claudette Dion told 7 Jours, “She doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly,’” E! News reported.

Celine Dion canceled her Courage World Tour earlier this year, citing the neurological condition which causes muscle spasms and stiffness. On Instagram, she wrote, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

There is no cure for stiff-person syndrome, Sky News reported. Dion was diagnosed with the condition a year ago.

The Mayo Clinic said stiff-person syndrome is an autoimmune disorder that affects the nervous system and causes “progressive, severe muscle stiffness and spasms of the lower extremities and back.”

Claudette Dion said, “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know,” E! News reported.

Celine Dion said the spasms affected “every aspect” of her life and made it difficult to walk or even use her vocal cords properly.

“The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because [Dion’s condition is a] one out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people,” Claudette Dion said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

