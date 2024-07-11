Shelly Duvall Passed Away Today. Her Best Movie Ever Was ‘Popeye’ With Robin Williams. Fight Me!

Sadly we lost Shelly Duvall today. I’m sure lots of people will write about her top 10 movies or something like that, but I’m only here to remind you of one. Her best movie ever. Popeye. Yes, Popeye. The one with Robin Williams from 1980. Its her greatest movie ever, and I haven’t even seen all of her movies. But this one is a true classic. And even better, the village they built for the movie still exists.

Popeye Village in Malta (Google Maps)

Its in Malta in the Mediterranean, and you can go see it even today! And yes, even the wooden slide into the ocean is still there. Check out drone footage of it.

©2024 Cox Media Group