Shelly Duvall Passed Away Today. Her Best Movie Ever Was ‘Popeye’ With Robin Williams. Fight Me!

Shelley Duvall

Through the years (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

By Ethan

Sadly we lost Shelly Duvall today. I’m sure lots of people will write about her top 10 movies or something like that, but I’m only here to remind you of one. Her best movie ever. Popeye. Yes, Popeye. The one with Robin Williams from 1980. Its her greatest movie ever, and I haven’t even seen all of her movies. But this one is a true classic. And even better, the village they built for the movie still exists.

Popeye Village in Malta (Google Maps)

Its in Malta in the Mediterranean, and you can go see it even today! And yes, even the wooden slide into the ocean is still there. Check out drone footage of it.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!