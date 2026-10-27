Sheriff: Florida woman left 4 kids at home alone while she traveled to work in Las Vegas

Irene Miller was arrested after she returned to Central Florida from Las Vegas.

A Central Florida woman is accused of leaving her four young children home alone while she traveled to Las Vegas to work, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Irene Miller, 50, of Kissimmee, was arrested on Oct. 23. She faces four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm after she left her four children -- ages 14, 12, 11 and 9 -- inside their home without an adult present, WFTV reported.

The sheriff’s office said that at 8:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 21, deputies received a 911 call from a juvenile, who said her 9-year-old brother had been injured when a dumbbell fell on his head.

Fire Rescue personnel responded and transported the child to an area hospital for treatment, according to WFTV.

A deputy reached Miller by phone, and she said she was working in Las Vegas and planned to return Oct. 23, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies learned the woman had left Florida on Oct. 18.

According to deputies, Miller said that a babysitter from Tampa drove to Kissimmee in the mornings to get the children ready for school. The sitter checked on them after school but did not remain overnight, WFTV reported.

The children’s father was contacted and agreed to take all four children to his residence, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies met Miller when she returned to Florida from Las Vegas on Friday and arrested her as she exited her flight.

Miller was booked into the Orange County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate child neglect. These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children,” Sheriff Chris Blackmon said in a statement.

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